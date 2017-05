× Expand WOODY OSBORNE

You meet all kinds of folks in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area. It’s true, sometimes, that you don’t see many people at all. Entry to the wilderness is managed by a state-of-the-art quota system that spreads visitors out over dispersed entry points and on different days. But at the height of summer, especially at the portages that connect this land of 5,000 lakes, you run into people making their way in the wilderness.