How the Tesla Gigafactory, in Nevada, will look when complete.

In the dry Nevada desert, just outside of the city of Sparks, the world’s biggest building has begun pumping out lithium-ion batteries. This mammoth Tesla Gigafactory is the brainchild of a South African immigrant, Elon Musk, and named after a legendary inventor and immigrant from Serbia, Nikola Tesla. Its aim is to transform global green energy distribution.