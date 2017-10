Jerry Rubin went from being a leader of the Yippies to a cheerleader for the Yuppies. David Horowitz, raised by communists, was an outspoken radical leftist until he became an outspoken radical conservative. Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in Roe vs. Wade, later pledged her life to “serving the Lord and helping women save their babies” from abortion. And Charlie Sykes has transitioned from “recovering liberal” to sickened conservative.