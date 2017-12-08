'The Next Standing Rock'

× Expand Annabelle Marcovici Parts of the Line 3 Pipeline, which Enbridge hopes to abandon after installing an entirely new pipeline, coming out of the ground on the Fond du Lac reservation.

Debra Topping has been harvesting wild rice near her home on the Fond du Lac Ojibwe reservation in Minnesota for thirty-eight years. Around late summer, she skims the shallow lakes where it grows, using two lightweight wood batons, called “knockers,” to pull the stalks of grass over the canoe, and swatting the husked tips, the “spikelets,” into the boat.

