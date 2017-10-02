The Lying Golfer-in-Chief

As a candidate, Donald Trump repeatedly assured the American public that he would be way too busy to golf. For instance, in an interview with The Hill on June 23, 2016, the future President declared, “I would rarely leave the White House because there’s so much work to be done. I would not be a President who took vacations. I would not be a President that takes time off.” He followed this on August 8, 2016, at a rally in Virginia, telling supporters, “I’m going to be working for you, I’m not going to have time to go play golf. Buh-lieve me.”