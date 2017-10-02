Poem: Site Report: Syracuse

by 


The Friends of the Rain proved to be pragmatists.
The Friends of the Snow, metaphysicians.
The Friends of the Rain looked out windows 
late afternoons and saw all the things saturated and hued and named them: plumage of crows, dome, 
stoplights, glazing on the swings. Sad women
in the attic or creatures grubbing in the mud 
like crawfish feeding in the stream of needs.
One had been to a city and found rain
in succulent fruits, in fountains, dripping 
in tunnels and one had seen through
the tiny globes to a delirious world reversed 
and incandescent that no one believed.
Mum’s the word for the Friends
of the Snow, they see beyond swings 
into a salted oblivion. They believe 
in the cold with its hairline cracks, 
agents of background and horizon,
agents of quantum Buddha, moody energies. 
The brain removed through the nose, the body 
embalmed in spices and palm wine 
mummified in puffy coats of down
flown in the mind to the offing or Buffalo
betrayed by the smell of something cooking.