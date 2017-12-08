Overcoming Hate: A Former Skinhead Now Works for Racial Justice

× Expand Erik Gunn

It’s a gray, rainy morning in late October. In an assembly room at the Milwaukee Jewish Day School, about 140 seventh- and eighth-graders seated in row after row of chairs chatter restlessly. They comprise three distinct groups. White students who attend this private school in Milwaukee’s affluent near-north suburb of Whitefish Bay. Students from Bruce-Guadalupe Community School, a primarily Latinx charter school on Milwaukee’s south side. And African American students from Milwaukee College Prep, another charter school with several campuses in the predominantly black neighborhoods northwest of the city’s downtown.

Erik Gunn is a Milwaukee-based freelance writer.