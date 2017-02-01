On the Line: Five Years of Vigils and Protests at the West County Detention Center

Five years ago, the Reverend Deborah Lee of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity began organizing church vigils outside the West County Detention Center in Richmond, California. Vigil participants have won the ability to meet with detainees inside the prison, offered sanctuary, and have found legal help for families.

“Solidarity is our protection,” says Reverend Lee. “We ask faith communities to consider declaring themselves ‘sanctuary congregations’ or ‘immigrant-welcoming congregations.’”