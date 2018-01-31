On the Line: One Year Down...

As hard as it is to believe, barely more than twelve months have passed since Donald Trump became President. Here’s a look at the past year in Trump’s America.
The Inauguration
A “Make America Great Again” hat lies in a pile of ash outside the DeploraBall—a celebratory gala for Trump supporters held the day before Trump’s Inauguration at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. “Someone grabbed my hat and ran,” explained attendee Dave Riley. “Next thing I know, it was in the fire.”
Muslim Ban
Thousands of Americans flock to airports in response to Trump’s hastily announced ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries. Here, on February 4, a woman offers legal services at the customs arrival area at Los Angeles International Airport as protesters circulate. The ban was subsequently blocked by the courts.
Degrading the Environment
In early April, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management swaps out a photograph on its website showing hikers taking in a scenic vista with one of an open-pit coal mine in Wyoming.
Hurt in Charlottesville
Marcus Martin hugs his fiancée, Marissa Blair, during an August 16 memorial for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia. Martin pushed Blair out of the way of the vehicle that killed Heyer four days earlier, as they counter-protested at a white supremacist rally.
A Nightmare for Dreamers
Karen Caudillo, a twenty-one-year-old Dreamer from Florida gets emotional during a news conference on Capitol Hill on September 6, following Trump’s decision to terminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) initiative.
Help Isn’t on the Way
Trump lobs paper towels to residents at a chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, on October 3, after Hurricane Maria ravaged the island. “I was having fun, they were having fun,” he later said. He also congratulated Puerto Rico, much of which still lacks electricity and running water, for escaping the higher death toll of “a real catastrophe like Katrina.”
His One Big Win
Trump celebrates the passage of a “tax reform” bill with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, on December 20. The bill slashes the corporate tax rate, eliminates parts of the Affordable Care Act, and gives middle-income families a meager, temporary tax cut.