On The Line: Climate Justice Marchers Bring the Heat

Politicians, religious leaders, community organizers, and environmental activists addressed the crowd. The Reverend Leo Woodberry gave an impassioned speech at the start of the march: “We’re going to rise up and let them know that we’re sick and tired of seeing our children die of asthma,” he said. “We’re sick and tired of seeing people with cancer because of coal ash ponds. We’re sick and tired of seeing sea-level rise".
Banners, signs, costumes, including caricatures of Donald Trump, music, and chanting filled Pennsylvania Avenue as the marchers moved from the foot of the Capitol to the White House.
When they reached the White House, where Trump was inside marking his hundredth day in office, the marchers sat in silence for 100 seconds. Then they let out an enormous, collective roar.
After the march, activists from Standing Rock spoke on the Washington Monument grounds, sharing the story of their struggle in the Dakotas.
“We’re here, we’re hot, this planet’s all we got,” demonstrators chanted. March organizers made a point of showcasing diversity, with indigenous, immigrant, racial-justice, and labor representatives sharing the stage and the streets.
Temperatures in Washington, D.C., soared to a record-setting 92 degrees as 200,000 marchers joined the People’s March for Climate, Jobs, and Justice on Saturday, April 29.
