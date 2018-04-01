Smoking Gun: Immigration Hypocrisy

When it comes to immigration, journalist Jennifer Mendelsohn wants “to make it personal.” That’s what she’s done through her Twitter hashtag #resistancegenealogy, where she presents what she’s learned about the family histories of prominent anti-immigration proponents. Here are some of her finds.
Stephen Miller, White House senior policy adviser, has backed giving favorable status to immigrants who speak English. That policy, Mendelsohn found, might have kept his own family out.
Congressman Steve King, Republican of Iowa, has tweeted that “culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” Mendelsohn made an interesting find.
Dan Scavino Jr., assistant to President Trump, has tweeted his opposition to “chain migration.” Here’s Mendelsohn’s tweet about it.
Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren seconded Trump’s recent crude comments about immigrants, tweeting, “If they aren’t shithole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is.” Mendelsohn unearthed this record, showing that Lahren’s great-great-grandfather Constantin Dietrich was indicted for making false statements on his immigration papers.
By the way, as The Washington Post reported, Trump’s grandfather Friedrich Trumpf “would likely not have gained entry to the United States” under standards embraced by his grandson, given that he did not speak English and listed his “calling” (occupation) as “none.”