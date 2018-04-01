Smoking Gun: Immigration Hypocrisy

When it comes to immigration, journalist Jennifer Mendelsohn wants “to make it personal.” That’s what she’s done through her Twitter hashtag #resistancegenealogy, where she presents what she’s learned about the family histories of prominent anti-immigration proponents. Here are some of her finds.

Stephen Miller, White House senior policy adviser, has backed giving favorable status to immigrants who speak English. That policy, Mendelsohn found, might have kept his own family out.

× Stephen Miller favors immigrants who speak English. But the 1910 census shows his own great-grandmother couldn't. #oops pic.twitter.com/16GZ6Wtgvf — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) August 2, 2017

Congressman Steve King, Republican of Iowa, has tweeted that “culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” Mendelsohn made an interesting find.

× Here's @SteveKingIA's grandmother Freda, age 4, arriving in the US with her 2-year-old brother and baby sister in 1894. #SomeoneElsesBabies pic.twitter.com/B6BCzZfHmQ — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) March 13, 2017

Dan Scavino Jr., assistant to President Trump, has tweeted his opposition to “chain migration.” Here’s Mendelsohn’s tweet about it.

× So Dan. Let's say Victor Scavino arrives from Canelli, Italy in 1904, then brother Hector in 1905, brother Gildo in 1912, sister Esther in 1913, & sister Clotilde and their father Giuseppe in 1916, and they live together in NY. Do you think that would count as chain migration? https://t.co/m25mrJHjcT — Jennifer Mendelsohn (@CleverTitleTK) January 11, 2018

Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren seconded Trump’s recent crude comments about immigrants, tweeting, “If they aren’t shithole countries, why don’t their citizens stay there? Let’s be honest. Call it like it is.” Mendelsohn unearthed this record, showing that Lahren’s great-great-grandfather Constantin Dietrich was indicted for making false statements on his immigration papers.

By the way, as The Washington Post reported, Trump’s grandfather Friedrich Trumpf “would likely not have gained entry to the United States” under standards embraced by his grandson, given that he did not speak English and listed his “calling” (occupation) as “none.”