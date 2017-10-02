Champa Rani Vaid died on July 22 in College Station, Texas, at age eighty-seven. She was the mother of my dear partner, Urvashi Vaid. I knew Champa for thirty years. I don’t remember the year we first met and, in that not remembering, I miss her.
