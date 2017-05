× Expand Ely Welcome - Battle for the Boundary PROJIMMY EMERSON, DVM

To get to Ely, Minnesota, you take I-35 to Cloquet, pass the Frank Lloyd Wright gas station, hang a right onto Highway 53, follow signs for Embarrass, and pass through the city of Virginia, the self-proclaimed taconite mining capital of the world, and Soudan, whose defunct iron mine is now a state park.