‘Great Things Come Out of Discomfort’: An Interview with Our Revolution’s Nina Turner

Nina Turner is a lifelong activist from a working-class family in Cleveland, Ohio. Before serving as an Ohio state senator, she held elected office at the city level in her home state beginning in 2005. Turner came to national prominence as an outspoken supporter of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in his 2016 bid for the presidency. In June 2017, Turner became president of Our Revolution, the nonprofit organization that grew out of Sanders’s presidential campaign. We spoke by telephone in early September.