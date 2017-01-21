RESIST! Photos from the Front Lines

× 1 of 49 Expand Mary Roach Washington, D.C. Metro × 2 of 49 Expand Inauguration Day San Francisco × 3 of 49 Expand Inauguration Day San Francisco × 4 of 49 Expand Bonnie DeLap On January 15, over 120 people showed up at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin to express their support for the Affordable Care Act. × 5 of 49 Expand Jody Gorran Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida × 6 of 49 Expand Jody Gorran Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida × 7 of 49 Expand Kris Johnson Marching for peace in Toledo, OH × 8 of 49 Expand Mary Roach At the Madison, WI airport heading to D.C. × 9 of 49 Expand Joshua Leibner 1400 Pennsylvania Ave., Inauguration Day × 10 of 49 Expand Joshua Liebner Repent! Inauguration Day, Washington, D.C. × 11 of 49 Expand Elizabeth Thuestad Taking a stand in Auckland, NZ × 12 of 49 Expand Kris Johnson marching in Toledo, OH × 13 of 49 Expand Patricia Obrien Sarasota, Florida × 14 of 49 Expand Ruth Conniff Ruth and Lily, Washington D.C. metro on the way to march! × 15 of 49 Expand Mary Anne Garnett Rallying in Little Rock, Arkansas × 16 of 49 Expand Little Rock Arkansas Next gen in Little Rock, Arkansas × 17 of 49 Expand Mary Anne Garnett Little Rock, Arkansas, 1/21/17 × 18 of 49 Expand Fae Dremock Ithaca,NY. × 19 of 49 Expand Phyllis Noble Women's March on Madison, WI × 20 of 49 Expand Barbara Rottman Good signage in Madison, WI × 21 of 49 Expand K Walsh Speaking truth to power in Madison, WI × 22 of 49 Expand Phyllis Noble Signs of resistance everywhere, Madison, WI × 23 of 49 Expand Phyllis Noble Saying it right in Madison, Wisconsin × 24 of 49 Expand Phyllis Noble4 Rallying at the Capitol, Madison, WI × 25 of 49 Expand Bill Britt The Hague, Netherlands × 26 of 49 Expand Bill Britt The Hague, Netherlands × 27 of 49 Expand Bill Britt The Hague, The Netherlands × 28 of 49 Expand Nebraska Chapter Of NASW NASW reports 5,000 people gathered × 29 of 49 Expand Kitt Bret Harte Celebrating solidarity in Tucson, AZ × 30 of 49 Expand Catherine Parker Me, my mom and friends in Green Valley, AZ × 31 of 49 Expand Mike Maxwell Dorothea Deley, in her Suffragist digs, standing w/Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen × 32 of 49 Expand Tracey Kimball Santa Fe, New Mexico × 33 of 49 Expand Tom Collins Des Moines, IA × 34 of 49 Expand Sarah Schroeder Good words in Boston, MA × 35 of 49 Expand Sarah Schroeder over 150,000 reported in Boston, MA × 36 of 49 Expand gwelniak Madison, WI × 37 of 49 Expand Mary Roach On the Metro in D.C. × 38 of 49 Expand Linda Ocasio Reading the signs in Palm Beach, FL × 39 of 49 Expand Ellen Plotkin Great signage, Tucson, AZ × 40 of 49 Expand Mike McKeown Saying it right, D.C. × 41 of 49 Expand Naoko Shibusawa Boston, MA × 42 of 49 Expand Anne Altshuler Pink. Madison, WI × 43 of 49 Expand Lily Thomson Lily in D.C. × 44 of 49 Expand Shari Huffaker Colors over Tucson, AZ × 45 of 49 Expand K. Gerwin Standing strong in Washington, DC × 46 of 49 Expand Julie Halverson Lady Forward, Madison, WI × 47 of 49 Expand Meghan Santul Crowds in San Diego, CA × 48 of 49 Expand Sarah Marxer Oakland, CA × 49 of 49 Expand Mary Des Chene St. Louis Prev Next

People from across the country are sharing photos of their days in the streets to stand up for democracy and to honor the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice. (Warning, some of these signs quote the new U.S. President verbatim and are NSFW).

If you are marching or attending an event, please send a photo and tell us where you are protestpix@progressive.org. Or share it on Facebook or Instagram.