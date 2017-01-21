RESIST! Photos from the Front Lines

by

×

1 of 49

Metro, WA D.C. Mary Roach.JPG

Mary Roach

Washington, D.C. Metro

×

2 of 49

@BruceMirken1.jpg

Inauguration Day San Francisco

×

3 of 49

@BruceMirken2.jpg

Inauguration Day San Francisco

×

4 of 49

DeLap.jpeg

Bonnie DeLap

On January 15, over 120 people showed up at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin to express their support for the Affordable Care Act.

×

5 of 49

newsEngin.17507467_PROTEST.jpeg

Jody Gorran

Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida

×

6 of 49

newsEngin.17507467_flag-protest.jpeg

Jody Gorran

Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida

×

7 of 49

Kris Johnson_Toledo Oh.jpg

Kris Johnson

Marching for peace in Toledo, OH

×

8 of 49

Madison Airport headed to Washington, Mary Roach.JPG

Mary Roach

At the Madison, WI airport heading to D.C.

×

9 of 49

Joshua Leibner_1400 PA Ave, Inaug day.jpg

Joshua Leibner

1400 Pennsylvania Ave., Inauguration Day

×

10 of 49

Liebner_Repent Trump_Inaug Day PA Ave.jpg

Joshua Liebner

Repent! Inauguration Day, Washington, D.C.

×

11 of 49

Elizabeth Thuestad_Auckland, NZ.JPG

Elizabeth Thuestad

Taking a stand in Auckland, NZ

×

12 of 49

peace march Kris Johnson RR Toled0.jpg

Kris Johnson marching in Toledo, OH

×

13 of 49

Patricia Obrien_Sarasota, FL.JPG

Patricia Obrien

Sarasota, Florida

×

14 of 49

Ruth and Lily, Washington, D.C. metro.JPG

Ruth Conniff

Ruth and Lily, Washington D.C. metro on the way to march!

×

15 of 49

Photos by Mary Anne Garnett Little Rock Arkansas 7.jpg

Mary Anne Garnett

Rallying in Little Rock, Arkansas

×

16 of 49

Photos by Mary Anne Garnett Little Rock Arkansas 1.jpg

Little Rock Arkansas

Next gen in Little Rock, Arkansas

×

17 of 49

Photos by Mary Anne Garnett Little Rock Arkansas 5.jpg

Mary Anne Garnett

Little Rock, Arkansas, 1/21/17

×

18 of 49

Fae Dremock, Ithaca,NY.jpg

Fae Dremock

Ithaca,NY.

×

19 of 49

Phyllis Noble 3.jpeg

Phyllis Noble

Women's March on Madison, WI

×

20 of 49

Barbara Rottman_Madison.JPG

Barbara Rottman

Good signage in Madison, WI

×

21 of 49

K Walsh_Madison WI.jpg

K Walsh

Speaking truth to power in Madison, WI

×

22 of 49

Phyllis Noble1.jpeg

Phyllis Noble

Signs of resistance everywhere, Madison, WI

×

23 of 49

Saying it right in Madison, WI Phyllis Noble2.jpeg

Phyllis Noble

Saying it right in Madison, Wisconsin

×

24 of 49

Phyllis Noble4.jpeg

Phyllis Noble4

Rallying at the Capitol, Madison, WI

×

25 of 49

Bill Britt The Hague, Netherlands.jpeg

Bill Britt

The Hague, Netherlands

×

26 of 49

Bill Britt The Hague, Netherlands2.jpeg

Bill Britt

The Hague, Netherlands

×

27 of 49

Bill Britt The Hague, Netherlands3.jpeg

Bill Britt

The Hague, The Netherlands

×

28 of 49

Nebraska Chapter Of NASW_Lincoln.JPG

Nebraska Chapter Of NASW

NASW reports 5,000 people gathered

×

29 of 49

Kitt bret harte Tucson AZ.jpg

Kitt Bret Harte

Celebrating solidarity in Tucson, AZ

×

30 of 49

Catherine _Parker and friends Green Valley AZ.jpg

Catherine Parker

Me, my mom and friends in Green Valley, AZ

×

31 of 49

Mike Maxwell_Dorothea Deley.jpg

Mike Maxwell

Dorothea Deley, in her Suffragist digs, standing w/Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen

×

32 of 49

Tracey Kimball, Santa Fe, NM.JPG

Tracey Kimball

Santa Fe, New Mexico

×

33 of 49

Tom Collins_DesMoines, IA.JPG

Tom Collins

Des Moines, IA

×

34 of 49

Sarah Schroeder Boston 2.JPG

Sarah Schroeder

Good words in Boston, MA

×

35 of 49

Sarah Schroeder Boston 1.JPG

Sarah Schroeder

over 150,000 reported in Boston, MA

×

36 of 49

gwelniak_Madison.jpg

gwelniak

Madison, WI

×

37 of 49

Mary Roach_DC train.JPG

Mary Roach

On the Metro in D.C.

×

38 of 49

Linda Ocasio+Palm Beach.jpg

Linda Ocasio

Reading the signs in Palm Beach, FL

×

39 of 49

Ellen Plotkin_Tucson.JPG

Ellen Plotkin

Great signage, Tucson, AZ

×

40 of 49

Mike McKeown_DC.jpg

Mike McKeown

Saying it right, D.C.

×

41 of 49

Naoko Shibusawa Boston MA.JPG

Naoko Shibusawa

Boston, MA

×

42 of 49

Anne Altshuler_Madison.jpeg

Anne Altshuler

Pink. Madison, WI

×

43 of 49

Lily_DC.JPG

Lily Thomson

Lily in D.C.

×

44 of 49

Shari Huffaker_Tucson.jpg

Shari Huffaker

Colors over Tucson, AZ

×

45 of 49

K. Gerwin_Washington DC.JPG

K. Gerwin

Standing strong in Washington, DC

×

46 of 49

-Julie Halverson_Lady Forward Madison WI.jpg

Julie Halverson

Lady Forward, Madison, WI

×

47 of 49

Meghan Santuli_San Diego.jpg

Meghan Santul

Crowds in San Diego, CA

×

48 of 49

Sarah Marxer_Oakland CA.jpg

Sarah Marxer

Oakland, CA

×

49 of 49

Jennifer Towne_Chicao.jpg

Mary Des Chene

St. Louis

People from across the country are sharing photos of their days in the streets to stand up for democracy and to honor the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice. (Warning, some of these signs quote the new U.S. President verbatim and are NSFW).

If you are marching or attending an event, please send a photo  and tell us where you are protestpix@progressive.org.  Or share it on Facebook or Instagram.

Tags

by

Support-The-Progressive

Progressive Magazine

Special Projects

The Basics

The Progressive Inc. publishes The Progressive magazine plus Progressive.org and Public School Shakedown.

Built with Metro Publisher™