RESIST! Photos from the Front Lines

Mary Roach
Washington, D.C. Metro
Inauguration Day San Francisco
Inauguration Day San Francisco
Bonnie DeLap
On January 15, over 120 people showed up at Cutler Park in downtown Waukesha, Wisconsin to express their support for the Affordable Care Act.
Jody Gorran
Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida
Jody Gorran
Election Distress the Upside Down Flag Campaign of the Resistance at an Inauguration Day Symbolic Demonstration in West Palm Beach, Florida
Kris Johnson
Marching for peace in Toledo, OH
Mary Roach
At the Madison, WI airport heading to D.C.
Joshua Leibner
1400 Pennsylvania Ave., Inauguration Day
Joshua Liebner
Repent! Inauguration Day, Washington, D.C.
Elizabeth Thuestad
Taking a stand in Auckland, NZ
Kris Johnson marching in Toledo, OH
Patricia Obrien
Sarasota, Florida
Ruth Conniff
Ruth and Lily, Washington D.C. metro on the way to march!
Mary Anne Garnett
Rallying in Little Rock, Arkansas
Little Rock Arkansas
Next gen in Little Rock, Arkansas
Mary Anne Garnett
Little Rock, Arkansas, 1/21/17
Fae Dremock
Ithaca,NY.
Phyllis Noble
Women's March on Madison, WI
Barbara Rottman
Good signage in Madison, WI
K Walsh
Speaking truth to power in Madison, WI
Phyllis Noble
Signs of resistance everywhere, Madison, WI
Phyllis Noble
Saying it right in Madison, Wisconsin
Phyllis Noble4
Rallying at the Capitol, Madison, WI
Bill Britt
The Hague, Netherlands
Bill Britt
The Hague, Netherlands
Bill Britt
The Hague, The Netherlands
Nebraska Chapter Of NASW
NASW reports 5,000 people gathered
Kitt Bret Harte
Celebrating solidarity in Tucson, AZ
Catherine Parker
Me, my mom and friends in Green Valley, AZ
Mike Maxwell
Dorothea Deley, in her Suffragist digs, standing w/Nevada Congressman Ruben Kihuen
Tracey Kimball
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Tom Collins
Des Moines, IA
Sarah Schroeder
Good words in Boston, MA
Sarah Schroeder
over 150,000 reported in Boston, MA
gwelniak
Madison, WI
Mary Roach
On the Metro in D.C.
Linda Ocasio
Reading the signs in Palm Beach, FL
Ellen Plotkin
Great signage, Tucson, AZ
Mike McKeown
Saying it right, D.C.
Naoko Shibusawa
Boston, MA
Anne Altshuler
Pink. Madison, WI
Lily Thomson
Lily in D.C.
Shari Huffaker
Colors over Tucson, AZ
K. Gerwin
Standing strong in Washington, DC
Julie Halverson
Lady Forward, Madison, WI
Meghan Santul
Crowds in San Diego, CA
Sarah Marxer
Oakland, CA
Mary Des Chene
St. Louis
People from across the country are sharing photos of their days in the streets to stand up for democracy and to honor the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice. (Warning, some of these signs quote the new U.S. President verbatim and are NSFW).
If you are marching or attending an event, please send a photo and tell us where you are protestpix@progressive.org. Or share it on Facebook or Instagram.