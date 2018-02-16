×

The Trump White House recently released their fantastical budget plan— fantastically cruel and fantastically phony at the same time. There is basically zero chance the Trump budget will be adopted in its current form, particularly because Congress just passed and the president signed a two-year budget deal.

Since Trump’s budget rolls out gigantic cuts for food stamps (SNAP) and introduces a box of nonperishable government-provided food, why not deliver all the bad ideas in a box! (White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney compared the canned-beans-in-a-box program to Blue Apron.)

No matter which budget you review, the military gets a fat funding hike and the deficit is on the rise. At least all-out war on the social safety net was partly held off for another day as domestic spending was raised as part of the two-year deal. (Meanwhile, Mulvaney is now trying to budget for that grand military parade.)