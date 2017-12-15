Trump Ended the War on Christmas!

× Expand Mark Fiore

It is the high season for fighting back against the “War on Christmas,” a war that doesn’t seem to actually exist. President Trump is determined to oppose said imaginary war with a full-throated defense of Christianity and all things Christmas.

Meanwhile, what is not imaginary are attacks on the social safety net. Health care for 9 million children is going unfunded while a 1.5 TRILLION dollar tax cut is speedily working its way through Congress. Republicans in Congress and the Tweeter-in-Chief are doling out tax breaks and other goodies to millionaires and billionaires.

And when they’re not doing that, they will surely try to make you forget they just endorsed an anti-gay, anti-Muslim, twice-removed judge who is facing very credible charges of child molestation. That’s the kind of thing we probably shouldn’t forget, even though African Americans in Alabama just saved our bacon and sent Roy Moore packing.