The Senators’ Blind Vote on our Healthcare

Republican Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana are trying to get the Senate to vote on a bill to radically cut healthcare funding before the Congressional Budget Office can tell us how the legislation will actually impact people—and at what cost.

In a head-long effort to beat a September 30 deadline that would prevent Senate Republicans from ramming through an epic healthcare disaster, they have thrown together legislation that could also leave tens of millions without insurance.

After the CBO advised Congress this Monday that it will not be able able to estimate of the Graham-Cassidy bill “for at least several weeks”, the senators pushed to get their bill to the Senate floor anyway. Even if the bill did reach the Senate floor, there would be virtually no time for debating it. Senators would vote on the bill, and amendments to it, without discussion.

As of this writing, the fate of the Graham-Cassidy bill hangs in the balance. Under pressure from Arizona voters, Senator John McCain announced Friday that he cannot vote for the bill, saying in a statement that he would be happy to support such a measure “were it the product of extensive hearings, debate and amendment. But that has not been the case. Instead, the specter of September 30th budget reconciliation deadline has hung over this entire process.”

But Republicans are not likely to give up their dogged attempts to undo the healthcare gains made under the Affordable Care Act. In March, after a long battle over health care legislation, House Speaker Ryan declared the Affordable Care Act, “the law of the land,” but in May, the Republican-controlled House voted to devastate it. The Senate then voted on legislation in July that the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said would strip 15 million Americans of their healthcare. Fortunately, that bill failed.

So, without a CBO report, what do we know about the Graham-Cassidy bill?

The Center for Budget & Policy Priorities estimates that at least 32 million people would lose health insurance. The centers’ analysts note that the “new” bill contains the the same measures as last July’s “repeal-without-replace” effort, which CBO found would take away insurance from 32 million. The center also points out that the new bill could cut Medicaid even more than the July one, meaning its toll of uninsured would be even higher.

Regarding the impact of Graham-Cassidy on premiums, the Center for American Progress found that for those who did not lose coverage, premiums would increase significantly, by as much as 20 percent in the first year. For people with pre-existing conditions, such as alcoholism, diabetes, or arthritis, the rate hikes could be even higher. The bill would allow insurers in the individual market to charge a premium markup based on health status and history.

Graham-Cassidy would cut access to services for millions of women and men by eliminating federal funds for Planned Parenthood, which provides people with preventive care, including birth control, cancer screenings, and STD testing and treatment.

The previous attempt by Republicans to repeal the Affordable Care Act included an appropriation to treat Americans with opioid addiction, but the Graham-Cassidy bill doesn’t even include that. This is even more startling in the context of the latest Centers for Disease Control report revealing that opioid overdose deaths increased 52 percent from January 2016 to January 2017. Steve Bannon, unsurprisingly, has called Graham-Cassidy, “the best idea I've heard in years.”

Despite Senator McCain’s statement that he can’t support the bill, it’s too soon for opponents of Graham-Cassidy to relax. Senators Paul Rand of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have all indicated that they are also leaning “no,” but President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell likely have chips to play and will work hard to pass the bill. This is inspite of the fact that Americans prefer the existing federal health care law to the latest Republican alternative by a twenty point margin. What happens to our health care next depends on what the Republican leadership has up their sleeves, and how well Republican senators listen to the voters in their states.