The Other Side of the Black Panther Revolution, in Pictures

The Black Panther Party was founded in 1966, initially to challenge police brutality in Oakland, California by providing armed citizen patrols to monitor police behaviour. The movement grew, and gained a formidable reputation as the militant embodiment of black power. But that is only part of the story.

Photographer Stephen Shames, a close friend of Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale captured another side of the Panthers. Having spent decades covering issues related to poverty, family, and race in America, Shames was in a unique position to reflect on the community work of the Panthers and to showcase their dedication to building the strength of the black community, rather than denigrating whites.

Shames first met Seale in 1967 at an anti-Vietnam War demonstration. As they became friends, Shames became the “unofficial official” photographer of the Black Panthers, as he put it. A new exhibit at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History in Austin, Texas, which recently acquired Shames’s photograph archive, illustrates the lesser-known side of an organization whose image is often only portrayed as militant.

James Jeffrey is a British journalist who divides his time between America, East Africa, and the UK. His writing appears in various international media.