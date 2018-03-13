The First Amendment Must Trump Our Aversion to Stormy Details

× Expand JC Stormy Daniels, on the record in 2009.

All news isn’t newsworthy.

Yes, Trump’s alleged promises to get her on The Apprentice gives a “casting couch” grossness to this story that sounds very Weinstein-esque. But adding it to the mix muddies the waters of the nearly twenty women that have come forward to report non-consensual groping, kissing, and sexual assaults.

And the effort to give “Stormy Daniels” some hush money? Perhaps campaign funds were improperly used, but in this day and age of “no holds barred” campaign spending by both parties, it’s hard to get worked up about that—especially considering Trump was running against Team Clinton, which has its own history of attempting to keep ex-mistresses away from the media.

Yet, even though this story belongs in a tabloid and is beneath the dignity of an esteemed program like 60 Minutes, they have a fundamental First Amendment right to report it.

As we speak, though, Trump's legal team is going balls to the wall trying to stop the Stormy Daniels interview from airing, presumably arguing that a nondisclosure agreement prevents her from disclosing events that Trump, of course, continues to insist never happened.

Stopping it from airing, however, would be a serious breach of the long-held judicial view that prior restraint of speech should only be granted in the most narrow of circumstances.

Prior restraint is the subject of The Post, a recent movie which recounts the U.S. government’s 1971 attempt to prevent publication of the politically damning Pentagon Papers.

It was also the subject of the famous case involving this publication, United States v. The Progressive, where the government blocked the publication of an article containing what it claimed were closely guarded secrets about H-bomb design. Those secrets turned out to be not so hard to come upon, and after six months the government was forced to abandon its case.

Both of these efforts to shut down the presses failed—and they were about things a little more important than tawdry details of Trump getting spanked—allegedly—with a copy of Forbes magazine that had his face on the cover.

In addition, legal scholars note that while Trump may have damages to sort out with Daniels, 60 Minutes was never party to any non-disclosure agreement.

Still, however frivolous, the notion that a U.S. President would even attempt to squash this kind of speech is in itself a troubling.

The United States is not Russia, no matter how much Trump may wish it were. Here the First Amendment will be protecting the right of the press to tell embarrassing truths about Presidents long into the future.

Jud Lounsbury is a political writer based in Madison, Wisconsin and a frequent contributor to The Progressive. He also blogs at uppitywis.org and you can find him on Twitter @judlounsbury.