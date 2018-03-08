×

When Donald Trump was campaigning for president, he said, “I’m going to surround myself only with the best and most serious people.” Apparently, he meant to say the most “shady and corrupt” judging by the state of his administration. Nearly every day brings a new story of self-dealing, lies and corruption.

Jared Kushner, that bright young man who was going to bring peace to the Palestinians and Israelis and lead the Commission on Innovation and All Things Wonderful, is up to his eyeballs in (potentially compromising) debt and just lost his top secret security clearance.

Without even focusing on President Trump, who has enough scandals to sink multiple presidencies, the people in Trump’s orbit are in deep, deep trouble. Collusion and the grand traitorous reveal may be around the corner— but there is plenty of awfulness even without that. It keeps getting curiouser and curiouser.

Award-winning cartoonist Mark Fiore is a regular contributor to The Progressive.