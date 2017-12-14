Serve Your Constituents or Grow Your Own Wealth: an Interview with Campus Action for Democracy

× Expand Jesse Myerson Members of Campus Action for Democracy and Hoosier Action visit Indiana Rep. Trey Hollingsworth's office to discuss his vote for the tax bill.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth of Indiana is one of the richest members of Congress; he is, as the members of Campus Action for Democracy point out, a prime beneficiary of the Republican tax bill poised to pass. On the other hand, in the middle of his district--Indiana's 9th--is Indiana University, where students, campus workers, and graduate students make up a large part of his constituency. The rest of the district is largely working class. When a group of Campus Action for Democracy and Hoosier Action members went to his office to ask to discuss his vote for the tax bill, they were met with stonewalling--for eight hours. They share their story, and the organizing they have been doing to challenge the tax bill and more across Indiana.

Outtakes:

Tracey Hutchings-Goetz, PhD candidate and organizer for Campus Action for Democracy: “The congressman has never been available publicly to his constituents at either office, anyway. We really felt when we went there yesterday like we don’t have the opportunity to have any kind of communication with this person who has been elected to represent us and is supposed to be our voice in Congress.

And over 8 hours yesterday he really proved that point to us, that we actually have no way to communicate with him. I can’t speak for everyone here, but I think we all had similar experiences. I felt really dismissed and disrespected and honestly disenfranchised by that experience yesterday, by the way that he and his D.C. office coordinated things around us without engaging us. It was a really troubling and upsetting experience as a constituent and a voter.”

Justin Knight, graduate student affiliated with Campus Action for Democracy: “We felt that the only recourse that we had to communicate with our congressman was to show up in his office and refuse to leave or else, perhaps, get arrested, we really honestly thought that was the only way we could get in contact with him. And it didn’t work. Maybe it would work if we went to D.C. and did this. But, again, the idea that you would ever have to leave your own state to communicate with your congressman is pretty patently insane.”

