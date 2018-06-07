Presidential Pardon Power Supplement

×

Now that President Trump and his lawyers have asserted he is above the law in legal memos and repeated tweets, it’s only a matter of time before we’re in a full-blown constitutional crisis.

In case you missed it, besides Trump’s tweetstorm saying he has an “absolute right” to pardon himself, lawyers defending the president sent a memo to Robert Mueller’s office saying that Trump can’t possibly obstruct justice because he IS justice.

This is a ballsier version of Nixon’s, “when the President does it, that means that it is not illegal.” The Trump defense is that since he is in charge of any and all investigations, he can’t possibly have obstructed justice because that means he would have obstructed himself, which is impossible. Therefore, he can do whatever he wants, from pardoning anyone (himself included) to shutting down any investigation. Enjoy these “slow” news days before the ol’ constitutional crisis and/or grand jury subpoena of the president.