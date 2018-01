During America’s civil rights movement, photojournalists often put themselves in harm’s way—especially if they were black—to document the violent response to civil rights activism. A new photography exhibit at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin emphasizes the role these photojournalists played in illustrating the hardships of protestors for all to see.

Littlejohn, Calvin Center for American History Roberts, Bruce Center for American History