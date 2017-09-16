On the Ground at the ‘Mother of All Rallies’ in D.C.

×

This gentleman was minding his own business in the front row, quietly holding a sign advertising black history tours of Washington, D.C. Suddenly, two people began yelling at him, alleging that he was in their “space.” A lively disagreement ensued, attracting a throng of reporters with cameras. Pseudo-military men (there seem to be a lot of pseudo military men at this event) came over to “negotiate” the dispute, but by then the black history tour advocate and the space protectors had reached some sort of peaceful agreement.