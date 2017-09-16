On the Ground at the ‘Mother of All Rallies’ in D.C.

Today, the Mother of All Rallies is taking place on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Billed as a unifying event for Trump supporters, the list of speakers includes Fox News regular Rose Tennent, conservative writer Al Duff, and “Dutch” Scott Kimball, whose “Totally Right” website calls on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to indict various Obama-era government officials, including Hillary Clinton, Susan Rice, and Loretta Lynch.
Organizers expected thousands of attendees. In actuality, however, attendance is relatively sparse. Here is a picture of the rally, about 15 minutes after its scheduled start time.
But what the crowd lacks in numbers, it makes up for in enthusiasm—in a rather scary way. Rally organizers issued a statement asking attendees not to sport Confederate flags. As you can see, not everyone heeded this advice.
Speaking of flags, the Maryland flag is especially popular at the MOAR rally--perhaps because of its Confederate history and symbolism. The men in the photo below introduced themselves as “Proud Boys” when they walked onto the Mall, and were embraced by several self-identified Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center considers a hate group. Posing for the picture, some of the Proud Boys made hand symbols to show support for white supremacy.
Members of the American Guard also showed up, proudly sporting gear to show their affiliation. The Anti-Defamation League considers the American Guard “hardcore white supremacists.”
Meanwhile, several Republican politicians saw fit to campaign at the MOAR rally as a way to connect with supporters. Pictured here is Bobby Lawrence, would-be U.S. Senator from Pennsylvania and avowed Trump enthusiast. (Lawrence’s campaign slogan is “Make Pennsylvania Great Again.”) Omar Navarro, a congressional candidate from California, is also a scheduled speaker at the event.
As is typical with large gatherings on the National Mall, protesters showed up to express discontent. In the photo above, an argument taking place between a Trump opponent in an American flag cape, and a MOAR attendee who took issue with with the protester’s sign calling for Trump’s resignation. Notice the Maryland flag on the Trump supporter’s backpack.
This gentleman was minding his own business in the front row, quietly holding a sign advertising black history tours of Washington, D.C. Suddenly, two people began yelling at him, alleging that he was in their “space.” A lively disagreement ensued, attracting a throng of reporters with cameras. Pseudo-military men (there seem to be a lot of pseudo military men at this event) came over to “negotiate” the dispute, but by then the black history tour advocate and the space protectors had reached some sort of peaceful agreement.
The MOAR rally is ongoing. Trump supporters and white supremacists may cross paths with the Juggalos, the highly devoted fans of the band Insane Clown Posse. Juggalos are on the Mall today protesting the FBI for classifying them as a gang.