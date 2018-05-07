Foreign Correspondent: Natalie Portman Boycotts Israeli Prize; Right Wing Goes Ballistic

× Expand John Steven Fernandez Portman’s decision came as a surprise to many, but reveals a growing concern about Israel’s rightwing policies.

Actress Natalie Portman was last year’s winner of the Genesis Award, often referred to as Israel's Nobel Prize. She was granted the $1 million award in recognition of her commitment to social causes and deep connection to her Jewish roots.

At the time, Portman said, “I am proud of my Israeli roots and Jewish heritage. They are crucial parts of who I am.”

But then Portman refused to attend the Genesis award ceremony in Jerusalem. She explained her decision on Instagram in late April: “I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony.”

The Jewish right wing immediately began hyperventilating. Oren Hazan, a member of parliament from Netanyahu’s Likud Party, advocated stripping Portman of her Israeli citizenship. Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said her refusal to accept the award “has elements of anti-Semitism.” (He did not explain how Natalie Portman, a proud Jew, could be anti-Semitic.)

Ronny Perlman, a peace and human rights activist I contacted in Jerusalem, said such attacks have become commonplace in Israel’s increasingly conservative political atmosphere. “Every time someone criticizes the occupation [of Palestinian territory], they are accused of treason and some idiots demand stripping them of citizenship.”

In her Instagram post, Portman elaborated on the reasons for her decision: “The mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities is simply not in line with my Jewish values. Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power.”

Portman’s boycott of the ceremony caught many off guard. “She was a strong supporter of Israel. Her action really came as a surprise.” Rebecca Vilkomerson, executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace told me, applauding Portman’s principled stand.

Portman’s move caused organizers to cancel the awards ceremony, and carries a particular punch as Israeli government policies are being increasingly criticized in the United States and around the world.

Since late March, tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have demonstrated on the border with Israel. Israeli soldiers fired at unarmed protesters, killing at least fifty-one people and wounding some 5,500, according to CNN. No Israelis were killed.

In early April, right-wingers in Likud scuttled a plan that would have given legal status to some of the tens of thousands of African asylum seekers now living and working in Israel.

Rightwingers also accused Portman of supporting the movement for BDS, or Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions, which calls for an end to Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza, full equality for Palestinians living in Israel, and the right of exiled Palestinians to return to their land. Student supporters of BDS have called for universities to sell off stocks of companies investing in Israel. Other activists have organized boycotts of Israeli products.

“I was sorry to hear that Natalie Portman fell into the hands of the BDS supporters,” said Israel’s culture minister Miri Regev.

In fact, Portman made clear that she does not support BDS, which is extremely controversial in Israel and the American Jewish community. She wrote, “Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation.”

In March of last year, the Israeli government passed a law barring entry to foreigners who have publicly supported the movement.

Jewish Voice for Peace does support BDS, explained Vilkomerson, as it offers a non-violent means to pressure the Israeli government.

It will take a very strong movement to change Israeli policy since both liberal and conservative governments have expanded settlements and failed to recognize a Palestinian state.

An international boycott helped get rid of the apartheid government in South Africa, although that regime seemed all powerful at one point.

“It’s a time honored tactic used by social justice movements,” Vilkomerson said. “We would welcome Portman to be part of it.”

Vilkomerson said BDS helped set the stage for Portman’s decision, observing, “The BDS movement created the atmosphere in which her action took place. Still, Vilkomerson added, “She did something very brave.”

Looking at the recent decisions made by Netanyahu and other rightwing Israeli politicians, it is clear that they are afraid of any effective opposition that might end the Israeli occupation. That's why Portman’s protest is so important.

My hat's off to you, Natalie. Keep up the good work.

Reese Erlich's syndicated column, Foreign Correspondent, appears every two weeks. His book The Iran Agenda Today: the Real Story of U.S. Policy and the Middle East Crisis ­will be published in September. Follow him on Twitter; friend him on Facebook; and visit his webpage.