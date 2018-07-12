Meet the Artist and Father Texas Plans to Kill

×

Christopher Young has been on death row since 2006. He is incarcerated in Texas’ Polunsky Unit, a prison reputed as “the most lethal [death row] anywhere in the democratic world.” This spring, Christopher received his execution date, set for July 17, 2018.

He is a father and an artist, has written two books, and is directing a documentary film from his cell. He says he wants to prepare his family for the execution.

Nearly 25,000 people have signed a petition supporting mercy for Christopher. #SaveChrisYoung.

Footage courtesy of Fosfor Produktion and Growth Films. Music: Prodigal Sonz