Jared, Boy-Peacemaker!

×

If I didn’t know better, I would think the Trump administration is trying to hasten the End Times — in the biblical sense, not in the ending-the-Mueller-investigation sense. The crew assembled for the opening of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem was one for the crazytown record books.

TrumpCo. is apparently leaving the rapture-hastening to honored evangelical guests, pastors Robert Jeffress and John Hagee, who between them have called for pre-emptive war on Iran, blamed hurricanes on homosexuals, attributed Hitler’s rise to God’s divine plan for Jewish people and other Bible-thumping insanity too numerous to list here.

With a front row lineup that included Benjamin Netanyahu, Sheldon Adelson, Steve Mnuchin and Jared Kushner, the ceremonial opening of the embassy seemed to be the diplomatic equivalent of peeing on the bed where Obama once slept. Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians were injured and around 60 killed in Gaza protests just a short drive from Kushner’s celebratory wackyland.

Mark Fiore is a prize-winning cartoonist and a frequent contributor to The Progressive.