In Defense of Oxygen: One Supporter’s Story

I’m so glad I decided to take part in the recent March for Oxygen. It was a very uplifting and reaffirming experience.

At first I was reluctant to attend. I mean, I can safely say that I’ve always considered myself to be pro oxygen. I first learned of how oxygen benefits humans when I was but a wee tot.

But I’m fully aware that I live in a p.c. liberal bubble where we don’t question certain things, such as the fact that we all need oxygen. And I know there are a growing number of oxygen deniers out there who call that junk science and have the alternative facts to prove it.

I must admit I was starting to wonder if they might have a point. Maybe I should re-examine my stance on oxygen, I thought. Maybe I’ve been duped by the propaganda of the liberal media.

But despite my crisis of confidence, I decided to go out on a limb and march with those who still firmly believe in oxygen. It was a fine sunny day. Oxygen was abundant. I even showed up in costume.

I have a friend who has emphysema. I’ve learned a lot about the value of oxygen from him. He’s my mentor in that regard. So I borrowed one of his empty oxygen tanks and his old oxygen mask. I marched with the tank strapped across my back and the mask strapped to my face. I carried a sign I made that said “IMAGINE A WORLD WITHOUT OXYGEN.” I was quite proud of myself.

There was a small contingent of counter-demonstrators, as is always the case. They had a huge banner that said, “WHO NEEDS OXYGEN?” One of them waved a sign that displayed the oxygen symbol, O2, with a red slash through it. I saw another sign that said “OXYGEN KILLS JOBS.”

The counter-demonstrators taunted us. They called us “air lovers” and “breath freaks.” I admit their rudeness got under my skin. I wanted to taunt them right back but resisted the urge. I reminded myself that this was a peaceful demonstration, so I held my head up and marched on.

The rally at the end of the march was inspiring indeed. Singers sang the praises of oxygen. Speakers spoke of the important role oxygen has played in their lives, including many Hollywood celebrities, like Meryl Streep.

That night as I watched the news, I felt great satisfaction when I saw millions of my brothers and sisters in cities around the world also taking to the streets in defense of oxygen. I knew I’d done the right thing. So let me declare here and now that I believe oxygen is a good thing! I’m not afraid to stand up and say it loud! And I don’t give a damn how controversial that is.