Freedom Sticks

Another day, another school shooting. The plague of gun violencecontinues unabated across the United States. The pro-assault weaponsNRA crew is changing their tune a little bit, but not for the better.In the days of Sandy Hook, the National Rifle Association would godark and hide for a week or so. Now, they come out in full attackmode, blaming all mass shootings on mentally ill people, video games,Ritalin, you name it. Anything but the rampant military assaultweapons that have flooded our country.I fully agree that we should do something to keep guns away fromunstable violent people, but maybe we can do that AND limit access toguns designed for a battlefield. Good thing the NRA’s chief pitchmanis now a guy who likes arms so much, he sold them to Iran’s Ayatollahto fund more weapons in Nicaragua.