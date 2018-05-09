Changing the Stories of Police Shooting with the Justice Teams Network

The Justice Teams Network is a new project aimed at challenging dominant narratives of police shootings and helping communities find healing. Building on models developed by the Anti Police Terror Project and Dignity and Power Now, the network brings together activists with training in investigation, community support, and communication to deal with the aftermath of police violence, and works on policy to prevent it. I spoke with Justice Teams Network director Cat Brooks, who has also just decided to run for Mayor of Oakland, California.

“When the cops kill somebody, our Facebook pages go off, our Twitter pages go off, our personal phones go off, We then send an email out to a list of about 500 people who are trained trauma-informed investigators. That means they have been trained on how to engage communities and people that have dealt with various traumas. They go to the scene, they talk to community members. They look at the pictures. They scour the scene for any video footage that might be in existence of the incident. Sometimes the will pick up evidence that might be helpful that the cops leave behind.

Then, hopefully, they find someone connected to the family at that scene. If they don’t, they come back and scour social media. Inevitably, in this day and age someone who was there has posted something to Twitter.

Once we have connected with the family, we have got two primary agenda items. One is to, within 24 hours, either hold a vigil or support the community in holding their own. The second, of course, is to see what they need. Then, in talking to the family, it is about finding everything out about the person that was killed. So, the news by that time, of course, has come out and said, “Oh, the police shot a black man--black suspect is actually how they say it most of the time--He had a gun and he stole a lollipop and he stole a lollipop in 1922 from Samuel Adams.” As if whatever happened in 1922 has anything to do with why he’s dead now.

“We come out with our narrative—the family’s narrative.”

We then come out with our narrative, the family’s narrative, “They liked the color blue, they went to church on Sundays. They were parents. They took care of their mother.” Just humanize them, because...when you talk about people, like dentists, students, mothers, lawyers, cashiers, whatever, we are having a different conversation.

Then, from there, we connect them to our legal team, which is pro bono legal support, and then we support them with communications, legal, fundraising—they have to hold a funeral, often have to raise money for independent autopsies because the one you get comes from law enforcement, and they’re not going to challenge what law enforcement said happened.

Then, we walk with them, and that is a long walk because while the story is in the media for a week, maybe two, for families, this is years and years and years, it never ends. The pain never ends.”

