A Down-to-the-Wire Moment to Stop the Tax Bill: Sarah Chaisson-Warner and Jessica Juarez Scruggs of People's Action

In Kittery, Maine, residents march to demand Senator Susan Collins vote "no" on the Republican tax plan..

The Republicans think they have the votes to pass their massive tax cut package. But their constituents aren't done fighting. From Kittery, Maine to Nashville, Tennessee and elsewhere around the country, groups are marching, sitting in, and even rewriting Christmas carols around the themes of upward wealth transfer. Sarah Chaisson-Warner and Jessica Juarez Scruggs of People's Action talk about what's in the bill, who's still fighting to stop it, what can be done, and what happens next--including a preview of what to expect from election season in 2018 and some thoughts about what's been surprising in 2017. Take a listen:

Outtake:

SCW: We're still working to influence some of our targets in the Senate and the House. We do anticipate that they will probably vote this week or want to vote this week, Tuesday or Wednesday, so it's coming up quite quickly, in the Senate we did hear over the weekend that Sen. Corker had shifted his vote, although that does not mean that the people of Tennessee will not be out this week. In Nashville, our affiliate is actually working with some of their allies as we speak to plan actions around that flip of the vote. Our affiliate in Maine continues to work hard on Sen. Collins, and we know that there are many House members who don't support this bill or have some reservations about this bill. Members who are concerned about the repeal of the individual mandate and have real deeply invested concerns about healthcare. We have some members who have some concerns about the SALT provision, and others who are just a little uncomfortable with the bill and how quickly it's moved and the cost of the bill.

So we will continue to work in largely Republican districts this week and should they vote on the bill this week our affiliates are ramping up for rapid response and again, if they vote, if they pass this bill, it will not be quiet in the states, it will not be quiet in the field, people are angry about this, no one wants this bill to pass, you see it in the polls, and we will be out in the streets and in the news and everywhere else showing members of Congress that this was the wrong decision.

Interviews for Resistance is a syndicated series of interviews with organizers, agitators and troublemakers.