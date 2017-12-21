Christmas Made Permanent for Billionaires

×

Republicans in Congress just jammed through their $1.5 trillion tax cut giveaway bill. President Trump is gleeful and we all get growing inequality for Christmas, hooray! The tax bill basically makes Christmas permanent for billionaires while phasing it out for lower and middle income Americans.

But wait, there’s more! Thirteen million people are expected to lose their health coverage because this bill kills the Obamacare mandate. Oh, and we can also kill caribou and change native people’s way of life forever in exchange for dirty fossil fuel that will accelerate the pace of global warming. (And that, just to get Murkowski’s vote!)

Prepare yourself for weeks of Republican leadership doing victory dances while Democrats gnash their teeth and rend their garments. Meanwhile, since we now have a fatter deficit looming and Republicans are, you know, responsible, it will surely be time to slash those social programs. And so it begins. Other than that, though, Happy Holidays, and thanks SO much for following my work throughout these crazy times!