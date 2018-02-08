Buster the Little Nuke

×

While we’ve all been watching dueling memos, unhinged tweets and stock market dips, the Trump administration is quietly brining us closer to nuclear war. But that’s okay, chances are it’d start out as just a small nuclear war.

The Trump crew released their “Nuclear Posture Review,” outlining United States nuclear weapons policy. In short, we want more of them, small ones, neat ones, whatever ones, we just want more. Disarmament is so, well, politically correct!

The handy nuclear update states that we’re okay with starting a nuclear war even if we haven’t been attacked with nuclear weapons and that we’re going to do our damndest to train our soldiers to fight in, you know, a nuclear wasteland. Ah, makes me long for the Russia investigation. Enjoy the return of Buster, (who has been on hiatus since the Bush era!)