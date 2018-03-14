Ady Barkan is Fed Up and Fired Up

× Expand YouTube Ady Barkan (r), Senator Elizabeth Warren, Barkan's wife Rachael, and Barkan's son Carl. Ady was recently diagnosed with ALS and joined many protests to defend health care against Republican tax cuts.

Ady Barkan became a household name during protests against healthcare cuts in Washington during the fight for the Affordable Care Act and then against the Republican tax cut bill—which included cuts to healthcare programs. For Barkan, a longtime organizer diagnosed in 2016 with ALS, the fight for healthcare is personal.

We sat down last week in Baltimore at the Congressional Progressive Caucus strategy summit, where Barkan, who masterminded the Fed Up campaign as well as being central to the healthcare struggle, was being honored with the Tim Carpenter Advocate of the Year award.

Outtake:

“As to resistance, I think it has proven more effective than many people thought possible. Chuck Schumer and the like were all ready to capitulate on everything until “What the f**k, Chuck?” protests started popping up in Park Slope. And we actually were able to gum up the works—I mean, ultimately, he [Trump] has really passed only one significant piece of legislation.

I don’t think they are going to get anything else. They don’t have any good reconciliation instructions and it is an election year. We will see about this bank lobbyist Dodd-Frank roll back where the Democrats are being traitors . . . we have a lot of house cleaning to do.

The Dems are still way too in the pocket of Wall Street. Elizabeth Warren’s speech on the Senate floor was really fantastic. It is just so embarrassing and infuriating to see the DCCC endorse a union buster in Houston and all these Dems support rolling back Dodd-Frank. It is like, who among the American people are clamoring for reducing the regulations on banks? It is crazy.”

